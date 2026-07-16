Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,700 Aon plc $AON

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $355.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $381.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.86.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. AON's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,440. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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