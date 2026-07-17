Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,853,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.50. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $162.30 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a market capitalization of $601.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher outlook, some reports noted the stock slipped because the market had already priced in strong results and is still weighing mixed MedTech performance and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here