Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,945 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company's stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 592,924 shares of the company's stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 90,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $189.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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