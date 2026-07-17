Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 175,800 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 175,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Ovintiv by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ovintiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Ovintiv, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, suggesting slightly better earnings prospects. Analyst estimate updates for OVV

Zacks Research raised multiple near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Ovintiv, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, suggesting slightly better earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold rating on Ovintiv, indicating the stock is not viewed as an obvious outperformer despite the higher estimates. Analyst rating on OVV

Zacks Research reiterated a rating on Ovintiv, indicating the stock is not viewed as an obvious outperformer despite the higher estimates. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks preview said Ovintiv does not have the “right combination” of factors for a likely earnings beat in the upcoming report, raising some caution ahead of results. Zacks earnings preview article

A Zacks preview said Ovintiv does not have the “right combination” of factors for a likely earnings beat in the upcoming report, raising some caution ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Ovintiv is expected to report earnings on Thursday, so shares may remain sensitive to last-minute revisions and pre-earnings positioning. Ovintiv expected to announce earnings

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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