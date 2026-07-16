Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.96 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,596 shares of the company's stock worth $99,991,000 after purchasing an additional 406,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,746,238 shares of the company's stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 111,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,628,770 shares of the company's stock worth $27,944,000 after acquiring an additional 162,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,182 shares of the company's stock worth $38,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,208,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 81,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $751,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,581,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,803. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 35,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $323,962.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,145,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,821.50. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 166,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,178 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

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RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.66. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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