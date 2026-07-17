Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,168,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,616 shares of the company's stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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