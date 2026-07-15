Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 1,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company's stock worth $84,806,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,366 shares of the company's stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 854,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLIO opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $95.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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