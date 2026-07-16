Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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