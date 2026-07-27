Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Arcosa's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Arcosa's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Texas Capital downgraded Arcosa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcosa from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.33.

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Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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