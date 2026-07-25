Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Lam Research Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.21 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $341.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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