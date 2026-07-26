Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 28,810 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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