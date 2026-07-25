Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,122 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 361.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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