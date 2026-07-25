Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,728.75 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $648.23 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,835.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

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Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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