Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 15,557 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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