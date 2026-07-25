Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 21,595 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,595 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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