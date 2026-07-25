Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 3,620 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.74 and a 200-day moving average of $402.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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