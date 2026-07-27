Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 40,791 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 40,791 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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