Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,343 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 60,571 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,392,000 after buying an additional 10,241,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after buying an additional 8,297,201 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

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AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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