Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,980 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 24,152 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after buying an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here