Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV is North Peak Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 372,717 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 19.7% of North Peak Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 6.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $231,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.8%

HGV opened at $50.75 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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