Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,443 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.2%

XOM opened at $150.18 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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