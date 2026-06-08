Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,860 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,334 shares of the company's stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the company's stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the company's stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,089,585 shares of the company's stock worth $586,052,000 after purchasing an additional 359,684 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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