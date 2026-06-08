Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,368 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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