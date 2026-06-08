Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $285.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average of $270.76. The company has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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