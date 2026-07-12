Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Holdings Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,148 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.55. 938,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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