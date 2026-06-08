Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,200,428 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $715,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $343.74 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $322.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.45 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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