Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,162 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,795,659 shares of the company's stock worth $465,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.45.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $335.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $332.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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