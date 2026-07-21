Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stock Holdings Lessened by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock worth $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.18.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $323.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.27. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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