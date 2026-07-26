Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock worth $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $325.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $333.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $365.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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