Himalaya Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 628,159 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 628,159 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $53,720,000. Crocs makes up approximately 1.5% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Himalaya Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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