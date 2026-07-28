Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355,718 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 637,020 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.64% of Himax Technologies worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 976.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.01 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Himax Technologies's payout ratio is 120.00%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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