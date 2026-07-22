Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 86,854 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 195.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 0.6% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from Zacks and Yahoo Finance argued that Roblox still has an edge in gaming thanks to user growth, creator incentives, and AI capabilities, while broader analyst sentiment remains generally favorable with “moderate buy”/buy-style ratings from several firms. Article Title

Recent commentary from Zacks and Yahoo Finance argued that Roblox still has an edge in gaming thanks to user growth, creator incentives, and AI capabilities, while broader analyst sentiment remains generally favorable with “moderate buy”/buy-style ratings from several firms. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to Roblox’s July 30 quarterly results, which can support near-term buying if engagement trends and revenue growth hold up. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to Roblox’s July 30 quarterly results, which can support near-term buying if engagement trends and revenue growth hold up. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox has been rolling out platform and safety updates, including Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts, which may improve long-term trust and engagement, but the near-term stock impact is less clear. Article Title

Roblox has been rolling out platform and safety updates, including Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts, which may improve long-term trust and engagement, but the near-term stock impact is less clear. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Schall, Rosen, Portnoy, and Gross, are actively promoting a securities class action against Roblox, with deadlines and an expanded class period tied to alleged misleading statements about the company’s age-check rollout impact. Article Title

Roblox Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $258,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 422,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,700.32. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $219,931.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,456.76. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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