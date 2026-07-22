Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 25,319 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.0%

SMCI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said fourth-quarter gross margins are now expected to be 15% to 17%, roughly double prior expectations, driven by a better customer and product mix. Super Micro Computer Says Fourth-Quarter Margins Will Be Twice as High as Expected

Super Micro said fourth-quarter gross margins are now expected to be 15% to 17%, roughly double prior expectations, driven by a better customer and product mix. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new fourth-quarter orders, signaling robust demand for its AI server systems and helping fuel the stock’s move higher. Super Micro says fourth-quarter orders topped $60 billion

The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new fourth-quarter orders, signaling robust demand for its AI server systems and helping fuel the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to new work with SpaceX, reinforcing the idea that Super Micro remains a key supplier to major AI infrastructure customers. Super Micro surges on new order and margin disclosure after SpaceX announcement

Management also pointed to new work with SpaceX, reinforcing the idea that Super Micro remains a key supplier to major AI infrastructure customers. Neutral Sentiment: Super Micro’s preliminary Q4 revenue guidance came in around $11 billion, which is below current consensus, but investors appear to be focusing more on margin strength and order momentum than on the revenue shortfall.

Super Micro’s preliminary Q4 revenue guidance came in around $11 billion, which is below current consensus, but investors appear to be focusing more on margin strength and order momentum than on the revenue shortfall. Negative Sentiment: The stock continues to face legal overhangs, including a reported ITC patent probe tied to memory imports, which could weigh on sentiment if it escalates. Supermicro (SMCI) Faces ITC Patent Probe Over Memory Imports

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.71.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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