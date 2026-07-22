Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 5,185 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $304.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $317.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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