Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 170.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

See Also

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