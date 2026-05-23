Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,660 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,185 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health accounts for approximately 3.8% of Steadview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Hims & Hers Health worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $136,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,086.88. This represents a 38.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,807 shares of company stock worth $5,473,644. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Trending Headlines about Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here