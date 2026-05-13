Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,701 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 223,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Hinge Health worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,693 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 175,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 149,777 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period.

Get Hinge Health alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HNGE shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Hinge Health from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hinge Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hinge Health from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hinge Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 732,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,938,715.04. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 11,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $465,113.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 401,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,964,305.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648,576 shares of company stock valued at $30,122,850. Corporate insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Hinge Health Trading Up 0.8%

Hinge Health stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Hinge Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hinge Health Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hinge Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hinge Health wasn't on the list.

While Hinge Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here