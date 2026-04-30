Hingham Institution for Savings Invests $20.74 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Hingham Institution for Savings purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,150 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $20,744,000. Visa accounts for about 17.0% of Hingham Institution for Savings' portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $334.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.38. The stock has a market cap of $607.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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