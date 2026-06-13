HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,864 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,864 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $459.28.

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MasTec Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MTZ opened at $362.63 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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