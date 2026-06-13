HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,550 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oklo worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Oklo by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oklo by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in Oklo by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 21,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKLO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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