HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,653 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 41,525 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.02 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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