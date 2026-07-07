Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $378.49 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $243.34 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $394.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.83 and a 200-day moving average of $315.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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