Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,323 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Semtech worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Semtech by 65.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 1,745.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,221,858.80. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $612,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,123.03. This trade represents a 45.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Semtech from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $154.28 on Thursday. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -395.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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