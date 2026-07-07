Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,800 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,197,549,000 after buying an additional 143,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Twilio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 39.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.3%

Twilio stock opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,782,794 shares of company stock worth $337,372,399 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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