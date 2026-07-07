Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 83,308 Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,308 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,060 shares of the airline's stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the airline's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the airline's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,602 shares of the airline's stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Southwest Airlines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.40 to $36.10 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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