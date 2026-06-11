Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,100 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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