Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,921 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 78,699 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Kirby worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Kirby by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,003 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $250,287.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,671.73. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock worth $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $139.90 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.20.

View Our Latest Report on KEX

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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