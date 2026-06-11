Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 686.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,604 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after buying an additional 659,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,540,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $267.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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