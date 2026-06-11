Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $989.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,015.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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