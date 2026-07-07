Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 43,398 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10,953.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.5%

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $54.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $394,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 314,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,555,777.98. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,868 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Further Reading

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